Woman 'steals' sister's baby, wonders if she made a mistake.

My (F29) little sister (F21 we'll call her Jane) has a 14-month baby girl (we'll call her Sara) whom I have had custody of since late June of 2022. Jane was divorcing her husband, jobless, and homeless.
I offered to take temporary guardianship of Sara so she would be safe and cared for while Jane got her life together.
At first, she turned me down. However, after Sara was dropped off to our moms house in dirty clothes and an old diaper by a stranger, while she was supposed to be under the care of her father, Jane agreed to give her to me and my wife.
Now we made clear that it would be temporary and that Jane would still have full access and could get Sara back whenever she felt ready. However, during the last 6 months, Jane has completely disappeared from Sara's life.