Woman 'steals' sister's baby, wonders if she made a mistake.

When this woman wonders if she took things too far, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for "stealing" my sisters baby?"

My (F29) little sister (F21 we'll call her Jane) has a 14-month baby girl (we'll call her Sara) whom I have had custody of since late June of 2022. Jane was divorcing her husband, jobless, and homeless.

I offered to take temporary guardianship of Sara so she would be safe and cared for while Jane got her life together.

At first, she turned me down. However, after Sara was dropped off to our moms house in dirty clothes and an old diaper by a stranger, while she was supposed to be under the care of her father, Jane agreed to give her to me and my wife.