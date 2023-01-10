Woman drops out at MOH in older sister's wedding, says, 'she's acting like a child.'

When this woman is concerned about her sister's wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for dropping out as MOH in my older sister’s wedding?"

Backstory: I (23f) have 2 sisters, Jenna (25), Summer (19) and a brother, Jason (22). My parents also took in a family member, Rachel (11) a few months ago.

Rachel has been through some shit. She doesn’t talk, she never lets go of this little stuffed elephant, and she follows my mom everywhere.

She can’t go to school yet because my mom and her therapist agree that it would be too much for her. Rachel is the sweetest kid ever, though.

She’s always down to cuddle and watch a Disney movie and she has the cutest smile. I was even allowed to touch her elephant the other day.