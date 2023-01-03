Woman exposes mother on NYE in front of family, says 'what you're doing is abusive.'

When this woman is upset with her mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling out my mom’s “constructive criticism” on New Year’s Eve?"

I (23F) live in the US, and I visited my mom in SE Asia (Philippines) this month after we have not seen each other in 5 years due to my studies.

I meant to visit in 2020, but the pandemic made it unfeasible. I’m also now working in my first job out of college, from which I used up all my PTO and personal holidays for this 3 week visit.

I was 240 pounds at 5’9 this August, which my mom was aware of because I told her back then; she had asked me after I texted her that I booked a flight home for December.