Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman is angry at mom after she 'tricks' her into eating something she's allergic to.

Woman is angry at mom after she 'tricks' her into eating something she's allergic to.

Violet Roth
Jan 30, 2023 | 4:05 PM
ADVERTISING

When this daughter is mad at her mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for screaming at my mother after she caused me a reaction?"

I (20F) had recently gotten lactose intolerant. I'm not sure whether it's due to being food poisoned twice, or just developed on its own. Either way, I can't handle dairy as much as I used to.

I was never fond of dairy and my mother (54F) knew this. When I told her, she first thought I was lying to avoid cheese all together. I can still eat but it hurts like a bitch to stomach it.

I once accidentally drank my sister's coffee and forgot it had full fat milk; I ended up paying the price for 30 minutes on the toilet. Point is, I knew for certain I couldn't handle any type of dairy and those were confirmations to my mother.

However, a few days ago, my mother made lunch and said she used lactose-free cheese on the lasagna. I believed her and got myself a full plate of it (I love lasagna). I couldn't even make it halfway until I practically sprinted for the toilet.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content