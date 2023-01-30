Woman is angry at mom after she 'tricks' her into eating something she's allergic to.

When this daughter is mad at her mother, she asks Reddit:
I (20F) had recently gotten lactose intolerant. I'm not sure whether it's due to being food poisoned twice, or just developed on its own. Either way, I can't handle dairy as much as I used to.
I was never fond of dairy and my mother (54F) knew this. When I told her, she first thought I was lying to avoid cheese all together. I can still eat but it hurts like a bitch to stomach it.
I once accidentally drank my sister's coffee and forgot it had full fat milk; I ended up paying the price for 30 minutes on the toilet. Point is, I knew for certain I couldn't handle any type of dairy and those were confirmations to my mother.
However, a few days ago, my mother made lunch and said she used lactose-free cheese on the lasagna. I believed her and got myself a full plate of it (I love lasagna). I couldn't even make it halfway until I practically sprinted for the toilet.