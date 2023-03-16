Mom is baffled when husband calls her nightly ritual with their daughter 'degrading.'

When this mom doesn't understand where her husband is coming from, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for my nightly ritual with my daughter?"

I work a job where I have to wear heels every day and my feet kill me when I get home. I always take my shoes off and rub my feet as soon as I get home. My daughter (4) asked me why I rub my feet and I explained that they were sore after work.

She offered to rub them and she actually did a great job. Since then, we have a ritual where I come home from work and we sit on the couch and chat about the day and she rubs my feet for a bit.