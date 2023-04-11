Mom brings 7 year old son with her to A A meetings, AITA? Ex-husband says she is.

When this mom isn't sure if she's being a bad parent, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for making my 7-year-old go to Alcoholics Anonymous?"

I (31F) have an amazing son (almost 8) who is incredibly sweet, well-mannered and inquisitive. (Although, I guess most parents think of their kids that way.) I quit drinking about 2 months ago and have been adamant about doing the AA program correctly - 90 meetings in 90 days, sponsor, daily readings, therapy, etc. I really want to be a good mom and make up for my bad decisions when I was drinking.

(I never harmed him or put him in danger but I just wasn’t present and am remorseful about my drinking past.) The problem is that I’m a single mom who works full-time and I live in a small town.