Mom 'ruins Christmas,' leaving teen daughter in tears, family says, 'how could you?"

Today my, (30 F) daughter, (15 F) threw a massive tantrum over the gifts she had received for Christmas. As you can tell by the age I had my daughter very young, my parents didn't kick me out but offered very little support.
As my daughter grew up I tried to give her the best life possible, I made sure she had almost everything from her list. Today when me and my daughter were opening presents she got angry over the fact that I had gotten her a blue ipad 10 instead of the pink one.
She threw the ipad in my lap and stormed to her room screaming how I was the worst mother in the world and that I ruined Christmas. She didn't even finish opening the rest of the presents.
In return to her outburst about the present, I grabbed the rest and took them to my car. My 15 year old then came running out to my car and asked me what I was doing. I told her I was giving the presents to people who would actually enjoy them.