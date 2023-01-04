Mom 'ruins Christmas,' leaving teen daughter in tears, family says, 'how could you?"

When this mom is feeling guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for 'ruining my 15 year old daughter's Christmas'?"

Today my, (30 F) daughter, (15 F) threw a massive tantrum over the gifts she had received for Christmas. As you can tell by the age I had my daughter very young, my parents didn't kick me out but offered very little support.

As my daughter grew up I tried to give her the best life possible, I made sure she had almost everything from her list. Today when me and my daughter were opening presents she got angry over the fact that I had gotten her a blue ipad 10 instead of the pink one.

She threw the ipad in my lap and stormed to her room screaming how I was the worst mother in the world and that I ruined Christmas. She didn't even finish opening the rest of the presents.