Mom creates controversial set of rules for rude teenage son. AITA? (Rules included.)

When this mom is just DONE with her teenage son, she asks Reddit:
I (45F) have set some boundaries with my son (16). We’ve always been so close but he’s become a typical teenager lately. He’s withdrawn, brooding, only spending time with his girlfriend, easily annoyed with us parents, secretive, doesn’t want to talk about anything, etc.
He hasn’t really done anything wrong other than being impossible to talk to without attitude, leaving a mess everywhere, not doing homework, etc after being asked repeatedly. Admittedly, we’ve never had set rules and we’ve always just asked him to pick up and help out, etc and we wouldn’t have problems.
I try to remember he’s just a kid and he’s just doing normal teenage stuff but sometimes i just lose my temper and tell him he’s being ungrateful, it hurts, etc. He general reaction is to tell me I’m reactive and mean and not talk for days.