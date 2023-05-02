Mom creates controversial set of rules for rude teenage son. AITA? (Rules included.)

When this mom is just DONE with her teenage son, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for setting boundaries with my 16 year old son?'

I (45F) have set some boundaries with my son (16). We’ve always been so close but he’s become a typical teenager lately. He’s withdrawn, brooding, only spending time with his girlfriend, easily annoyed with us parents, secretive, doesn’t want to talk about anything, etc.

He hasn’t really done anything wrong other than being impossible to talk to without attitude, leaving a mess everywhere, not doing homework, etc after being asked repeatedly. Admittedly, we’ve never had set rules and we’ve always just asked him to pick up and help out, etc and we wouldn’t have problems.