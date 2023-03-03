Mom denies in-laws 'access' to newborn, fam blasts her 'bad parenting' on social.

When this mom is conflicted, she asks Reddit:
My husband (26 M) and I(25 F) had welcomed our daughter, Genie, in mid-December. We both come from overbearing families and both of us have complicated relationships with our in-laws.
This why we preferred to eloped privately instead of having a big wedding like we wanted.
My mother is very controlling and throughout my pregnancy did stuff that annoyed me such as throwing baby shower I was never aware of and inviting people and relatives I didn’t even know exist instead of people I knew and then blame me for not being “out there”.
My MIL is the same way except she hates my guts. She has done many things in the past that have gotten on my nerve such as showing a “cream” colored dress and telling me she’d wear it to my wedding, comparing me to my husband’s ex girlfriend and making fun of my weight during my pregnancy.