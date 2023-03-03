Mom denies in-laws 'access' to newborn, fam blasts her 'bad parenting' on social.

When this mom is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for keeping the birth of my daughter a secret?"

My husband (26 M) and I(25 F) had welcomed our daughter, Genie, in mid-December. We both come from overbearing families and both of us have complicated relationships with our in-laws.

This why we preferred to eloped privately instead of having a big wedding like we wanted.

My mother is very controlling and throughout my pregnancy did stuff that annoyed me such as throwing baby shower I was never aware of and inviting people and relatives I didn’t even know exist instead of people I knew and then blame me for not being “out there”.