Woman ignores her brother's wishes and tells nieces the tragic truth about their mom.

When this woman tells her nieces the truth, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my nieces the truth about their mom even though their father wasn’t ready for them to know?"

About 2 years ago my SIL 27 became extremely ill & passed within a few months of her diagnosis.

Prior to her passing, I 22 F flew out to go help her & my brother 29 with their daughters now 6 & 8 so they didn’t have to worry about the kiddos. During that time they became attached to me.

Her passing was difficult for all of us, especially knowing how wonderful of a mother she was to the girls. It’s been 2 years and it’s still hard for my brother to process it.