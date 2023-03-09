Mom gets flack from husband when she goes on an 'inappropriate playdate.'

When this mom is concerned that she's making a parenting error, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for having a play date with a parent of the opposite sex?"

I (33F) am a stay at home mom to two kids, one of which goes to school so I have the mornings one on one with my daughter, my husband (34M) works full time.

We are not from the town where we live so one of the ways I’ve made mom friends in the past is by meeting them at the library. The library holds events on a weekly basis so you begin to recognize people and eventually become friendly.

For the most part the parents at these events are other stay at home moms but there are a couple of stay at home dads too (or parents who just have the day or morning off, etc).