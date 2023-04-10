Mom freaks when hubby tries to sue kid's school for feeding meat to their son.

When this mom is at odds with her husband about their son's diet, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting my vegetarian son to have meat against my husbands wishes?"

For context I (34F) am a vegan, I have been for just over a decade now, and my partner (35M) is a vegetarian. We are raising our son (7) as a vegetarian and will do with our 1 year old daughter too.

That being said we always agreed that while we would teach our son why we follow the lifestyles we do and hope to instill similar values in him that he is his own person, if he chooses to go vegan like me or start eating meat we will respect that.

As a child I always wanted to be a vegetarian and was constantly denied and belittled by my parents, I never want to put my children through that trauma as I developed a toxic relationship with food as a result.