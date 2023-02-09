Mom gets accused of 'starving' her kids, she says, 'they're stupid, they'll survive.'

When this mom is fed up with her kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for cheaping out on food for my kids?"

Two of my children still live with me at home. Neither one decided to go to college and both have crappy minimum wage jobs.

They have an inheritance from their grandparents that they will get when they are 25. It's enough to live of if you live frugally for your entire life. But it seems like a lot of money.

Their older sister just moved out after graduating from college. She did the grocery shopping and the cooking for the house. I gave her money and she took care of it.

I tried this with the middle kid the first week after his sister moved out. Him and his brother spent all the money on delivery in two days.