Mom threatens husband, 'your mom's weird boyfriend can't come around our kids.'

When this woman is upset with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying MIL needs to break her agreement with her husband, because I am sick of him being rude to my kids?"

When MIL met her current husband (Owen) she was on a plane and just assumed she would never see him again, so she lied about having kids. Owen was staunchly childfree and kids were an instant deal breaker.

She actually had three who were teens at the time. MIL claims she was just depressed, thought she would never see him again, and wanted to pretend for a little while to have a different life.

They spent a few days together and then she went home, but they ended up talking on the phone all the time and eventually he wanted to date and she had to come clean that she was married with three kids.