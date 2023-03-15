Mom ices out son after DIL 'steals her cooking tradition.'

When this mother is upset with her DIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not changing my tradition day to my DIL and making things uncomfortable?"

I have a tradition that every June and December, on the first Saturday of the month, I make a traditional dish from my country for my family and friends. Everyone loves it and it's a family recipe.

. My youngest son has been married to Wendy for 3 years (together 1 before). I didn't know her that well, because they didn't live here. Wendy is a rising chef.

In June, Wendy asked if she could help me make the dish and I said yes... It was my biggest regret. She gave advice on all seasoning choices and even though I said it's a family recipe, she kept giving her opinion.