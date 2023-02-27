New mom is shocked when in-laws accuse her of serving them a 'disrespectful' dinner.

When this new mom is concerned that her in-laws are judging her, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for serving my husband's family a 'disrespectful' dinner?"

My husband (Asian) and I (american) welcomed our first born 4 weeks ago. The baby is health (Thank God) but I'm exhausted, haven't fixed my hair, barely able to shower and can not sleep.

My husband's family had been pressuring us to visit to meet the baby. I tried to hold them off as much as I could but yesterday, I was surprised to find them standing on the porch. turns out hubby invited them for dinner.

I was embarrassed and felt like I wasn't ready for visitors (judgemental ones at that 😉) cause the house was a M.E.S.S y'all. Anyways, my husband sat with them while I fed my son then later I asked my husband if we should order take out for dinner.