Mom makes major playdate 'faux pas' when she feeds friend's son a meat pie.

When this mom feels like she made a playdate error, she asks Reddit:
I (39f) have a son (10m) who wanted to have some friends over for his birthday. He invited 6 of his friends for a sleep over. I made sure to let all parents know about time date etc and also asked about food allergies.
One mom responded saying her son Alex was vegetarian, I said no problem I would have vegetarian options for him. Fast forward to party day, kids are having a ball and I take out the food. I come back with more and notice Alex eating a meat pie. I didn’t want to embarrass the boy in front of his friends by taking it off him so I just let him eat.
He didn’t seem to mind or notice that is was meat. Anyway he must’ve told his mom what he had eaten as she called me up the following day and got angry that I served meat options at the party. I said my son loves pies so I wasn’t going to omit them from the menu just because her son was attending. And I presumed her son knew what he could and couldn’t eat. A few more choice words and she hung up.