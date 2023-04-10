Mom makes major playdate 'faux pas' when she feeds friend's son a meat pie.

When this mom feels like she made a playdate error, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for letting child at party eat meat?"

I (39f) have a son (10m) who wanted to have some friends over for his birthday. He invited 6 of his friends for a sleep over. I made sure to let all parents know about time date etc and also asked about food allergies.

One mom responded saying her son Alex was vegetarian, I said no problem I would have vegetarian options for him. Fast forward to party day, kids are having a ball and I take out the food. I come back with more and notice Alex eating a meat pie. I didn’t want to embarrass the boy in front of his friends by taking it off him so I just let him eat.