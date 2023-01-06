Mom has an outburst on Christmas when her parents 'disrespect' her adopted kids.

When this woman is angry at her parents on x-mas, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling out my parents after they play​ed favorites on Christmas?​​​​​"

I (41f) have 3 kids 'Jane' (17f), 'Rachel' (16f) and 'Dave' (14m). Jane is my bio kid, Rachel and Dave are my husband's (46m) but I adopted them a couple of years ago.

The way my parents have started doing Christmas gifts is they ask each one to send them a wishlist. Then they'll get a few things from there as gifts.

So we had Christmas dinner and my parents gave all the kids their gifts. Jane had a huge gift bag as well as a fairly big wrapped parcel. Rachel and Dave each had small gift bags.

Well, my parents got Jane EVERYTHING she had on her wishlist (about 10 books and one of those replica Messi shirts).