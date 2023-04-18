Mom prioritizes autistic child's needs over those of guests. AITA? Guests say yes.

When this mom feels torn about her parenting style, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for prioritising my autistic child’s needs over those of guests?"

We are a family of 4 (34F, 36M, 9M and 7F). My daughter (7F) is non-verbal autistic, we have been struggling with meal times and eating with her for as long as I can remember. She cannot cope with change and uncertainty and is prone to meltdowns when she gets overwhelmed. We instigated a number of strict rules and planning around meal times a year or 2 ago to help her cope which are working.

Essentially, all the family are involved in meal planning at the end of the week before and we have a set meal time with no food substitutions. Everyone attends meals but no one is expected to eat if they don’t want to. We spend time with visual charts preparing my daughter in advance of what is going to happen.