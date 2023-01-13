Young single mom gets scolded by moms, 'you can't dress like this at PTA meetings.'

When this woman is ashamed at the PTA, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for showing up to a PTA meeting in a dress (23F)?"

Alright so you need some backstory to understand this. When I was 10 my mother remarried and had two more kids, 9 months apart, this is (fake names) Thor and Loki (currently 13M and 14M).

The TLDR is my mother was not fit to be a mother and the court agreed as I had been taking care of my little brothers full time since they were born pretty much.

At 17 I enlisted and on boot leave (+RA) got full Legal Custody of my little brothers, so for the past 5.5 years they've been moving around with me in the military, (though again, I've been taking care of them, like changing diapers, testing bottles, taking care, since they were +-6 months.)