MOH is punished by bride for getting pregnant before wedding, considers backing out.

When this MOH feels guilty leading up to her best friend's wedding, she asks Reddit.

"AITA For Getting Pregnant Right Before My Friends Wedding?"

My (28f) friend Sarah (26f) is getting married next week and I’m her MOH. I should be excited, but this whole situation has caused me a lot of anxiety because I’m 8 months pregnant and she isn’t happy about it.

You see, Sarah and her fiancé Dave got engaged two years ago and decided they’d get married on their anniversary which is so sweet and very them.

As Sarah’s MOH, I’ve been helping her plan and navigate through all of the many complicated feelings that go with being a bride- especially with setting boundaries with family members who don’t understand that this wedding is about Sarah and Dave and not them.