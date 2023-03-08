Mom uses 'very questionable' punishment tactic against teenage daughter.

When this mom is questioning her own parenting, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for making our daughter (17f) clean something intense?"

We recently got 2 horses. (F) My younger daughter (13f) wanted them as she's been learning to ride.

My older daughter (17f) was against them, she's much more "princessy" and didn't want to deal with the mess and chores that come with horses, but we told her it wouldn't be something she'd have to deal with and that her younger sister promised to take care of all of it.

Well, recently the older daughter has been disrespectful at home and staying out too late, and her grades have been slipping.