Mom uses 'very questionable' punishment tactic against teenage daughter.

We recently got 2 horses. (F) My younger daughter (13f) wanted them as she's been learning to ride.
My older daughter (17f) was against them, she's much more "princessy" and didn't want to deal with the mess and chores that come with horses, but we told her it wouldn't be something she'd have to deal with and that her younger sister promised to take care of all of it.
Well, recently the older daughter has been disrespectful at home and staying out too late, and her grades have been slipping.
We warned her to shape up, but last week when we heard that she'd been needlessly insulting to her younger sister while I was our running errands, I told her that she'd be cleaning out the stable each day for the next week as punishment, and that her sister would get a break.