Mom wants to return personalized baby gift from family, says 'this gift is offensive.'

When this mom is annoyed with her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For Returning a Personalized Baby Gift to my Family?"

I had a baby 3 weeks ago and just received a personalized pillow case in the mail with my daughter’s name and birth stats (weight, height, etc.) from my Aunt and Uncle. This would be a nice gift, except the package was addressed to my daughter and my mother.

Some backstory, this is my mom’s side of the family. My mother lives in California, we live in Texas and my extended family live in Iowa. I’m 28 and this is my second child.