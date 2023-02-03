Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom is shocked when her daughter says, 'your parenting style caused my depression.'

Mom is shocked when her daughter says, 'your parenting style caused my depression.'

Maggie Lalley
Feb 3, 2023 | 6:27 PM
ADVERTISING

When this mom is feeling guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my daughter I couldn’t have known my parenting style would cause mental issues and say its partly her personality?"

Me (62) and my oldest daughter (f28) always have had a rough relationship. I had ptsd after fleeing my home country and looking back I might’ve also have had postpartum depression after she was born.

I admit I’ve been very hard and strict with her, more than I did with her younger sister/my youngest daughter (24). I raised my daughter with outdated non-western principles, I see that now. But back then it seemed right because I was raised the same way.

My daughter has been struggling with depression and in my attempt to understand why we got into an argument. I’ve tried to talk about it a few times but she never wanted to. Today she was upset about her grades.

She’s a masters student. She passed all her exams but she gets very upset and frustrated when she doesn’t get the highest score. I was trying to calm her down and cheer her on. At one point asked her: why are you like this?

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content