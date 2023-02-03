Mom is shocked when her daughter says, 'your parenting style caused my depression.'

When this mom is feeling guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my daughter I couldn’t have known my parenting style would cause mental issues and say its partly her personality?"

Me (62) and my oldest daughter (f28) always have had a rough relationship. I had ptsd after fleeing my home country and looking back I might’ve also have had postpartum depression after she was born.

I admit I’ve been very hard and strict with her, more than I did with her younger sister/my youngest daughter (24). I raised my daughter with outdated non-western principles, I see that now. But back then it seemed right because I was raised the same way.

My daughter has been struggling with depression and in my attempt to understand why we got into an argument. I’ve tried to talk about it a few times but she never wanted to. Today she was upset about her grades.