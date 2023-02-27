Mom skips daughter's lizard gender reveal, says, 'this party is a slap in the face.'

When this mom is weirded out by her daughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not attending my daughter's gender reveal for her lizard?"

This is literally really stupid but she's really upset about it. So my (48) daughter (23) has a blue tongue skink lizard who she heavily adores.

She jokingly refers to it as her daughter, I've found it weird but she says it's because it's the closest thing she'd have to a child and she feels a strong emotional bond similar to a child.

She has decided to remain child free for multiple reasons and I have been very supportive of this decision.

Well she recently took her Skink to the vet for a checkup and she was excited to find out her Skinks gender. Afterwards I got a text asking if I'd come to her gender reveal party she was having.