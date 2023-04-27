Mom of twin boys is criticized for her parenting methods by 'judgmental' cousin.

When this mom feels conflicted about her own parenting, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for exclusively dressing my twin sons in color coded shirts?'

I have a set of identical twin boys 1.5years old. My husband and I are both forgetful and having a new baby is tiring, I was scared of getting them mixed up. So we decided the older baby, Atticus, would be blue, and the younger one, Ezra, would be green.

We bought only green or blue onesies at first, figuring that once their personalities developed more I would integrate more colors. Most of both sides of the family know we do this and quite a few even use it to still tell the boys apart despite my husband and I being able to know which is which no problem (such as after bath when neither is dressed).