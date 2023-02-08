Woman blames mother, says, 'I wouldn't have to get surgery if it wasn't for you.'

When this woman is ready to blame her mother for a surgery she has to get, she asks Reddit:

"AITA: I told my mom the major surgery I’m facing at 45 is a direct result of surgery she made me get at six?"

I (45F) am facing major surgery on my heel, ankle and Achilles tendon if physical therapy does not improve my current pain levels. I have what my podiatrist has described as the “worst calcifications” he has seen on my Achilles.

There is a very high chance that with or without the surgery, I will lose my ability to walk. Surgery makes it less likely, but I will walk worse than normal, just hopefully without excruciating pain.

The issue is causing my Achilles to not stretch properly and literally rip the top of my heel bone off slowly. Any course my doctor and I take, I will lose at least some function of my foot.