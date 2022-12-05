Woman refuses to lend money to neighbor, husband says 'you should have helped.'

When this woman is concerned about an odd neighbor, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not helping a 'neighbor' when he came to my house asking for money?"

I (28F) may be TA because didn’t help a neighbor in need.

Last week I answered the door to a random dude (RD). He’s standing too close but was friendly & introduced himself as my neighbour. I didn't know him so assumed he was new to the building.

He starts a crazy story about how his business was broken into, the alarm’s going off, he needs to get there, he has no cards because someone took his car with his wallet in, he needs taxi fare, he has £10 & only needs £20 to get there & will I be a good neighbour & give him the cash?