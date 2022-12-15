Man won't buy gift for one particular nephew, family says, 'you're ruining Christmas.'

When this man is upset with his family, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not buying Christmas gifts for my 5 year old nephew, but will buy it for all other nephews and nieces?"

Oh, and you're going to want to read OP's response to WHY he doesn't speak to his brother. It's juicy.

happy-uncle writes:

My parents were very busy. (M) I have 6 siblings. I am second oldest. Me and my older brother have no contact for about 8 years. He lived in another country with his wife and 5 year old son.

This year they moved back to our country. They always spent Christmas with his wife's parents and then came to our parents the next day without me present.

A couple of years back I had a tragedy and got a lot for compensation. I invested and am now living very good from passive income. For the last 3 years I buy all the gifts for Christmas for my nephews and nieces.