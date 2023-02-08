Man gets roasted by BIL for being a 'nepotism baby,' he says, 'you don't know sh*t.'

When this man is embarrassed by his "inherited wealth," he asks Reddit:

"AITA for taking a ‘nepotism baby’ joke too personally?"

At our family NYE get together, the topic of nepotism came up. I'm assuming it's something on the top of some people's minds as a result of the New York Magazine cover.

I (27m) had seen some buzz about it online but I can't say I had given it much thought myself - the number of celebrities I care about is a small one and there's a good chance I don't know anything about their family tree.

Because of lack of interest, I didn't participate in the initial conversation. The topic was brought up my by brother-in-law's wife, and I listened for a while before turning to a conversation with my husband.