Man gets roasted by BIL for being a 'nepotism baby,' he says, 'you don't know sh*t.'

At our family NYE get together, the topic of nepotism came up. I'm assuming it's something on the top of some people's minds as a result of the New York Magazine cover.
I (27m) had seen some buzz about it online but I can't say I had given it much thought myself - the number of celebrities I care about is a small one and there's a good chance I don't know anything about their family tree.
Because of lack of interest, I didn't participate in the initial conversation. The topic was brought up my by brother-in-law's wife, and I listened for a while before turning to a conversation with my husband.
After a few minutes, my BIL's wife said something along the lines of "I want to know OP's thoughts on this since he’s a nepo baby." It was said somewhat jokingly, but I was still confused so I asked her to explain.