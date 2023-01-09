Woman furious when SIL gives her newborn an 'offensive' gag gift.

When this woman is upset with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting upset when my sister-in-law gave my newborn a 'gag gift'?"

I just had a baby a few weeks ago and my sister-in-law came to visit. She brought a gift for the baby, which I thought was really nice.

However, when I opened the gift, it was a book called 'The Baby Owner's Manual' with a bunch of jokes and sarcastic comments about parenting.

I was really offended and upset by this because I take my role as a parent very seriously and I don't appreciate being made fun of.

When I confronted her about it, she just laughed and said it was a joke and I shouldn't take it so seriously. I told her that I didn't find it funny and that I didn't appreciate her giving my newborn nephew a 'gag gift.'