Woman uses daughter to 'flaunt her wealth,' niece says, 'you're humiliating yourself.'

When this woman is upset with her sister and niece, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for "flaunting " my wealth in front of my niece?"

To provide some context to you guys my (40F) husband (40M) and I have two children together. This has to do with my oldest child "Maria" (18F). My husband and I are very much upper middle class and live a very comfortable life.

Still this being said we both agreed that we don't want our children to grow up not knowing what hard work is.

Both my children have part time jobs, if they want something they need to save up their money to get it as this way they would appreciate it more.

Maria has been doing amazing in school lately. She just got accepted into her dream university to study computer science, just like her father and I studied.