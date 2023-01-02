Man won't spend NYE with husband's kids, says 'I have my reasons.'

When this man is conflicted about NYE, he asks Reddit:
Here's the situation: My boyfriend and I have been together for three years. We both have demanding jobs and are usually pretty busy, so we try to make the most of our time together when we're not working.
This year, my husband's ex-wife asked if we could have the kids for Christmas. We agreed, thinking it would be a nice way to spend the holiday and give the kids a chance to spend time with their dad and for them to warm up to me.
I’m a guy and his ex wife has only recently warmed up to him dating me so this is progress. Well, Christmas was a bit of a mixed bag. The kids were grateful and seemed to enjoy spending time with us, but they also fought a lot and made a mess of my office.