Woman uninvites her BIL from NYE party, says, 'not after what he did last year.'

When this woman is wary of bringing her BIL to her new year's party, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for uninviting my sister's husband from my New Year's party after his behavior last year?"

For context, my family hosts a new years party every year, myself (22M) and my 3 siblings alternate every year for who hosts the party.

This year is my first year hosting, in a small-ish house that my girlfriend and I started renting at the start of this year.

Last year, my sister's husband Brad, who usually drinks pretty heavily at these sorts of things, got so drunk that he sh** himself before midnight and I had to spend my New years helping my sister clean up the apartment and bring her husband home.

Because of this incident, I decided that I didn't want him coming and ruining the party.