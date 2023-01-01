Someecards Logo
Woman uninvites her BIL from NYE party, says, 'not after what he did last year.'

Maggie Lalley
Jan 1, 2023 | 11:11 PM
When this woman is wary of bringing her BIL to her new year's party, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for uninviting my sister's husband from my New Year's party after his behavior last year?"

For context, my family hosts a new years party every year, myself (22M) and my 3 siblings alternate every year for who hosts the party.

This year is my first year hosting, in a small-ish house that my girlfriend and I started renting at the start of this year.

Last year, my sister's husband Brad, who usually drinks pretty heavily at these sorts of things, got so drunk that he sh** himself before midnight and I had to spend my New years helping my sister clean up the apartment and bring her husband home.

Because of this incident, I decided that I didn't want him coming and ruining the party.

I still invited my sister, because as a family tradition I think it's unfair to allow her not to attend.

