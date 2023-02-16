Man is at a loss when his wife is 'offended' by his mother's dress at their wedding.

When this man is conflicted about his wife and mom, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not knowing what to do when my wife was offended by my mom's dress at our wedding?"

I got married recently and it was a beautiful day.

We considered not inviting my mother, because she is not a happy supportive person in our lives, and she has many issues with my wife. Ultimately we decided to invite her just because it is a big day, and her brand of crazy is very quite and not attention seeking.

I take my wife's side almost all of the time, and definitely every time in front of my mother, but one thing my wife does that drives me crazy is nitpick my mother's clothing and assume there is always a subliminal message.