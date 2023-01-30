Dad refuses to convert home office into bedroom for daughter, she says, 'f**k you.'

When this man is annoyed with his daughter, he asks Reddit:
Two years ago our daughter moved out to go live with her boyfriend. Just after she moved out I started working for a different company that allowed working from home so I turned my daughters bedroom into a home office. Half of my job is talking to clients on zoom so I needed a quiet place in the house.
A week ago our daughter announced that she is moving back because her boyfriend got a job abroad and she doesn't want to go with him. Me and my wife both agreed that she can move back.
We have a spare room in our house that we used to use as a guest bedroom but we haven't had any overnight guests in years so we just decided that she could move in there.
On Wednesday she moved back in and since then she's been constantly nagging us to get her old bedroom back because it's bigger and is on a sperate floor so there's more privacy.