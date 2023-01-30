Dad refuses to convert home office into bedroom for daughter, she says, 'f**k you.'

When this man is annoyed with his daughter, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to turn my home office back into a bedroom for my daughter?"

Two years ago our daughter moved out to go live with her boyfriend. Just after she moved out I started working for a different company that allowed working from home so I turned my daughters bedroom into a home office. Half of my job is talking to clients on zoom so I needed a quiet place in the house.

A week ago our daughter announced that she is moving back because her boyfriend got a job abroad and she doesn't want to go with him. Me and my wife both agreed that she can move back.

We have a spare room in our house that we used to use as a guest bedroom but we haven't had any overnight guests in years so we just decided that she could move in there.