Woman tells boyfriend that his 'weird hobby' is triggering her childhood trauma.

Maggie Lalley
Jan 11, 2023 | 4:33 PM
When this woman is upset with her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my BF that his hobby is triggering?"

This happened a little over a week ago and I still feel bad about it. So, my boyfriend has a bit of a hobby collecting knives. Switchblades, butterfly knives, he's pretty proud of all of them.

Now, I have a small phobia of my own. My father was very abusive, and of the few memories I have of him, he was often threatening an infant me with a switchblade. As such, I'm very uncomfortable around them.

My boyfriend will often point his in my direction, and when I get upset and tell him to stop he says I need to get over it. That I might need to use one some day.

That I should know he'd never hurt me. I guess he feels like if he exposes me to it enough, I'll learn to trust that he won't stab me with it? But it's not like I think that to begin with, I'm just uncomfortable around them.

