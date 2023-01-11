Woman tells boyfriend that his 'weird hobby' is triggering her childhood trauma.

When this woman is upset with her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my BF that his hobby is triggering?"

This happened a little over a week ago and I still feel bad about it. So, my boyfriend has a bit of a hobby collecting knives. Switchblades, butterfly knives, he's pretty proud of all of them.

Now, I have a small phobia of my own. My father was very abusive, and of the few memories I have of him, he was often threatening an infant me with a switchblade. As such, I'm very uncomfortable around them.

My boyfriend will often point his in my direction, and when I get upset and tell him to stop he says I need to get over it. That I might need to use one some day.