Woman won't help struggling parents, says 'their weird lifestyle is not my problem.'

"AITA for setting a boundary with my parents because I disagree with their lifestyle?"

My (30F) parents had me at age 15. My whole childhood was hell, they never put me up for adoption or anything like that because my grandparents would help and every time the CPS was triggered they suddenly became the best parents in the world and blackmail me to lie.

But the reality is I lived alone most of the week and at 8 years old, I already knew how to make myself a meal and by myself. While my parents were partying, traveling, drinking, or fighting.

When I was 15, they fell in love again and had kids like rabbits (15M, 13F, 12F, 11M and 9M).