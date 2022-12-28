Woman tells cousin's GF to 'shut the f*** up' on x-mas after she goes on 'creepy' rant.

When this woman is concerned about her Christmas party, she asks Reddit:
My (19F) family has never had a Christmas party because my mom doesn’t like people sitting on our couch or touching our towels in the bathrooms, and my parents would rather just go to someone else’s Christmas party.
For the first time this year, we threw the Christmas party my brother and I have always wanted. I invited all my friends from school.
My cousin (18M) has a crazy girlfriend (18F), and she’s basically this Christian girl who is just insane. Our whole family can’t wait for him to dump her when he leaves for college. She thinks the world is 6000 years old, and always talks now about how some ancient boat was recently on a mountain, and she thinks it’s Noah’s Arc.