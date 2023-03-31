Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Patron is called 'uncivilized and unhygienic' at restaurant, gets waiter fired. AITA?

Patron is called 'uncivilized and unhygienic' at restaurant, gets waiter fired. AITA?

Maggie Lalley
Mar 31, 2023 | 6:19 PM
ADVERTISING

When you're at a restaurant and your waiter is rude to you, should you say something? When this patron is furious with his waiter's behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting a waiter fired because he accused me of being "unhygienic and uncivilized?"

So I (32M) am an Indian living in the US, I recently moved to this country and have just been settling in.

Two days ago I went to a restaurant owned by a friend of mine who is also Indian. The restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine and I really needed that familiar meal since I've been feeling very homesick since I got here.

In the restaurant I ordered a rice dish called biryani and it looked and tasted exactly like the biryani I'd get back home, and it honestly made me a bit emotional that I had to eat it with just my hand (no spoon or other cutlery) exactly as I would do if I were in India.

My hands were clean and sanitized and I was being neat and unhurried in the way I ate. I didnt think anyone noticed it since it is an Indian restaurant with a lot of Indians/desi people.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content