Patron is called 'uncivilized and unhygienic' at restaurant, gets waiter fired. AITA?

So I (32M) am an Indian living in the US, I recently moved to this country and have just been settling in.
Two days ago I went to a restaurant owned by a friend of mine who is also Indian. The restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine and I really needed that familiar meal since I've been feeling very homesick since I got here.
In the restaurant I ordered a rice dish called biryani and it looked and tasted exactly like the biryani I'd get back home, and it honestly made me a bit emotional that I had to eat it with just my hand (no spoon or other cutlery) exactly as I would do if I were in India.
My hands were clean and sanitized and I was being neat and unhurried in the way I ate. I didnt think anyone noticed it since it is an Indian restaurant with a lot of Indians/desi people.