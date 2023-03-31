Patron is called 'uncivilized and unhygienic' at restaurant, gets waiter fired. AITA?

When you're at a restaurant and your waiter is rude to you, should you say something? When this patron is furious with his waiter's behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting a waiter fired because he accused me of being "unhygienic and uncivilized?"

So I (32M) am an Indian living in the US, I recently moved to this country and have just been settling in.

Two days ago I went to a restaurant owned by a friend of mine who is also Indian. The restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine and I really needed that familiar meal since I've been feeling very homesick since I got here.

In the restaurant I ordered a rice dish called biryani and it looked and tasted exactly like the biryani I'd get back home, and it honestly made me a bit emotional that I had to eat it with just my hand (no spoon or other cutlery) exactly as I would do if I were in India.