Pregnant bride-to-be wants to back out of wedding after what fiancé and MIL did.

Maggie Lalley
Jan 17, 2023 | 3:42 PM
When this bride to be is concerned about her future MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my Fiancé's delusional after what his mom did leading up to the wedding?"

My fiancé and I are getting married.

The wedding wasn't supposed to happen anytime soon but since I found out I was pregnant, his parents wanted us to get married as soon as possible.

I'm 24F and he's 27M.

He comes from a conservative family and his mom has been up in the wedding planning posing as "supervisor" to oversee and to "catch & elminiate" anything that could be seen as "offensive".

After the wedding dress fiasco(I was told to get a dress that wasn't showing too much 'skin'...came the makeup issue. I showed my fiancé some looks I wanted to choose from and he gasped and said his mom would have a stroke if she saw "these".

Sources: Reddit
