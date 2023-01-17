Pregnant bride-to-be wants to back out of wedding after what fiancé and MIL did.

When this bride to be is concerned about her future MIL, she asks Reddit:
My fiancé and I are getting married.
The wedding wasn't supposed to happen anytime soon but since I found out I was pregnant, his parents wanted us to get married as soon as possible.
I'm 24F and he's 27M.
He comes from a conservative family and his mom has been up in the wedding planning posing as "supervisor" to oversee and to "catch & elminiate" anything that could be seen as "offensive".
After the wedding dress fiasco(I was told to get a dress that wasn't showing too much 'skin'...came the makeup issue. I showed my fiancé some looks I wanted to choose from and he gasped and said his mom would have a stroke if she saw "these".