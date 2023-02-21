Man 'flaunts' young pregnant wife in front of 'infertile' ex-wife, ruins party.

When this man feels guilty, he asks Reddit:

"AITA For Showing Up To A Party With My Pregnant Wife That My Ex Was At?"

I (35m) used to be married to my high school sweetheart "Kelly" (35f). We got married after undergrad and overall I would say that we were really happy.

The biggest conflict that I would say we had was the topic of children. Not the idea of actually having them but when.

I've always wanted to be a dad and wanted to have my kids while I was still young enough to run around with them while they were kids and have a good adult relationship with them once they got older.

Kelly brought up a lot of good points about needing to get married, living fully on our own, and being out of debt first.