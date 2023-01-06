Woman yells at pregnant sister for 'stealing,' sister screams like a 'demon.'

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for yelling at my pregnant sister?"

I (f18) live with my mum and stepdad, and my older sister Lily (f24). Lily is around 6 months pregnant with her first baby, and moved back in after her boyfriend dumped her.

After a long day at uni lectures, I came home and made myself dinner. After putting it on a plate, I left it in the kitchen whilst I went to the toilet and I got distracted because the family dog needed to be let outside to go pee.