Woman yells at pregnant sister for 'stealing,' sister screams like a 'demon.'

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:
I (f18) live with my mum and stepdad, and my older sister Lily (f24). Lily is around 6 months pregnant with her first baby, and moved back in after her boyfriend dumped her.
After a long day at uni lectures, I came home and made myself dinner. After putting it on a plate, I left it in the kitchen whilst I went to the toilet and I got distracted because the family dog needed to be let outside to go pee.
By the time I got back to the kitchen, Lily had eaten my dinner. I told Lily that was my dinner and she just stared at me in silence. I went to go make some cup noodles and told Lily this was annoying. Lily said she was hungry and said she's eating for two, and told me to shut my mouth.