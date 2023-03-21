Pregnant woman refuses to acknowledge SIL's 'Wiccan fertility spell,' SIL gets revenge.

When this woman is weirded out by her SIL, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to thank my Wicca SIL for her “fertility spell” after I successfully got pregnant?"

So I recently found out I’m pregnant after a little less than a year of trying for a baby. Our family knew in recent months that we were trying but having a little difficulty waiting, although doctors assured us it was still a matter of time and nothing out of normal range.

Anyways a month ago my SIL announced to our big family group chat that she was going to cast a “master-level fertility spell” for us to help with our conception.

It was super weird to me because no one asked her to do this, but she’s a self-proclaimed lifetime Wiccan and apparently she carries quite a bit of clout in her local witch community.