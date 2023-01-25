Woman has PTSD from emergency c-section, husband says, 'don't take it out on me.'

When this wife is angry at her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for venting out all my emotions (anger, grief etc) on my husband during postpartum?"

For context, I was induced with labor for 42 hours. The fetal heart rate started to decline which is why the doctors decided to go for an emergency c-sec.

After the procedure, I had lots of pain and numbness at the same time, and have been extremely irritable. I probably have postpartum and PTSD.

Firstly, that I wasn't able to go through with it naturally (which I really really wanted) and secondly from all the tubes connected inside me, that I don't get to see the baby first, that I have to piss in a bag and shit in front of people, that I have no control over my limbs etc.