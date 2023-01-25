Woman has PTSD from emergency c-section, husband says, 'don't take it out on me.'

When this wife is angry at her husband, she asks Reddit:
For context, I was induced with labor for 42 hours. The fetal heart rate started to decline which is why the doctors decided to go for an emergency c-sec.
After the procedure, I had lots of pain and numbness at the same time, and have been extremely irritable. I probably have postpartum and PTSD.
Firstly, that I wasn't able to go through with it naturally (which I really really wanted) and secondly from all the tubes connected inside me, that I don't get to see the baby first, that I have to piss in a bag and shit in front of people, that I have no control over my limbs etc.
Yet, after all this my husband gets to see the baby first, I'm just super annoyed from everything & my most basic need is venting out. I'v explained that to my husband and been doing it for last 3-4 days but today he gave me a shut-up call & said I was being inconsiderate.