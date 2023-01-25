Daughter yells something 'racy' at family NYE party to embarrass 'prejudiced' dad.

When this woman is annoyed with her father, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for shouting something "racy" At our new years party and embarrassing my dad?"

I'm a 17F and I'm a lesbian. I've known since I was 13. I came out to my mother the same year, and she was supportive. She basically said "I don't care who you date, I just care you're in a happy, healthy relationship" and I asked her not to tell my dad till I was ready.

I love my dad but he has some...questionable views. He's never said anything outright bigoted but he constantly complains about women and how we're overdramatic and talk a lot, and he made a pretty asshole comment about a flamboyant friend of mine.