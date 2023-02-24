Man refuses to let brother be part of family business, says, 'you had your chance.'

When this man wants to cut his brother out, he asks Reddit:
First some important info: I(44M) have a younger brother (41M), and we are the only children. Also we are not from the US or any western country, so please excuse any errors.
My father passed away almost 10 years ago, since our mother was also dead, we divided his estate equally. His estate was a farm of 12hectares (30acres), back then it had a house, a barn, a pond, wheat fields an olive fields.
Us both were working office jobs in the city and did not want to be farmers. But after my dad died, my wife convinced me to quit, buy out my brother and start a business with her (she had degrees in business and hospitality, I was working in accounting). And that's what I did. I bought out my brother at market price.