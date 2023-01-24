Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman lets daughter watch 'weird' TV show, husband says, 'not on my watch.'

Woman lets daughter watch 'weird' TV show, husband says, 'not on my watch.'

Maggie Lalley
Jan 24, 2023 | 4:52 PM
ADVERTISING

When this wife is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for watching a certain TV show with our daughter?"

I am (24F) and married to my husband Rick (25M) for three years. We have a daughters Sam (3F). I am a stay at home mom until Sam will go to kindergarten. I grew up catholic and so did my husband. I just stopped being religious when I grew up. Rick also left but has a much stronger opinions on the church than I do.

We both agreed not to raise Sam catholic and all stuff that goes along with it (church and sacraments). This month I just couldn't watch the kid shows anymore. They were driving me insane and are very annoying, I feel like they are just getting worse and worse.

So I decide to put on what I watched as a kid, which was mostly PBS shows (Curious George, Mr rogers neighborhood) and Veggie Tales. Sam likes them and I am not going crazy by hearing Peppa pig.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content