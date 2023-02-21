Wedding guest wears "inappropriate' outfit to wedding, bridezilla loses her mind.

When this wedding guest gets in trouble for their outfit at a wedding, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for wearing an inappropriate outfit at a wedding?"

I (16 genderfluid) was recently at a close relative's wedding with my family (just guests, not as part of the bridal party or anything).

The dress code the bride told us (and that was on the invite) was that women wore dresses and men had to wear something similarly formal e.g. a suit.

I am AFAB so was told I would have to wear a dress. I don't identify as a woman however, so I wasn't comfortable with this and asked for a potential compromise on my outfit. She insisted that I wore a dress.