Wedding guest wears "inappropriate' outfit to wedding, bridezilla loses her mind.

When this wedding guest gets in trouble for their outfit at a wedding, they ask Reddit:
I (16 genderfluid) was recently at a close relative's wedding with my family (just guests, not as part of the bridal party or anything).
The dress code the bride told us (and that was on the invite) was that women wore dresses and men had to wear something similarly formal e.g. a suit.
I am AFAB so was told I would have to wear a dress. I don't identify as a woman however, so I wasn't comfortable with this and asked for a potential compromise on my outfit. She insisted that I wore a dress.
Cut to when my family were ordering their wedding clothes/figuring out their outfits. My parents asked if I had found anything suitable and I sent them a link to a romper that looks very much like a dress at first glance, it's genuinely not noticeable unless you look closely that the bottom part is not a skirt.