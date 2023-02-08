SAHD tells 'the truth' about parenting in front of wife's friends, SAHMs clap back.

When this SAHD makes a potentially rude comment in front of SAHMs, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not lying for my wife in front of her friends regarding me being a stay-at-home parent?"

When my wife and I decided to start a family she expressed she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom so we made a plan and set everything up so that she could stay home during the early years.

We had our first kid but she didn't do too well being the stay-home and had a hard time with it. We still wanted our kids to have a parent at home with them so we swapped out since her salary was close to mine.

Two kids later I'm still the stay-at-home dad working reduced hours remotely. For me personally, it's easier than any job I've had in the past, even the manual labor one but I recognize that that's just my personal experience.